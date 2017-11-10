PAC forms body to probe irregularities in Sindh Rangers Housing Society

Islamabad :The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) detected gross financial irregularities in the residential project of Sindh Rangers that caused a loss of billions of rupees to national exchequer and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) formed its special committee to probe it with direction to submit the report within 15 days.

The PAC was informed that a housing project for Sindh Rangers was conceived with a total cost of Rs610 million but with a delay of 10 years its PC-1 was approved with a cost of Rs2.87 billion in the year 2015.

PAC PAC Syed Khursheed Shah formed two- member committee comprising Dr Arif Alvi and Ghulam Mustafa Shah to probe the irregularities in Sindh Rangers Housing Scheme and submit the report within 15 days.

The PAC met here on Wednesday with its chairman Syed Khursheed Shah in the chair. Audit paras relating to Interior Ministry for the year 2015-16 were examined. PAC was also informed that Dharna of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek cost Rs700 million as Islamabad police made these expenditures.

The PAC has also sought a detailed briefing on the Safe City Islamabad project of Rs13 billion from the Interior Ministry. Examining the audit para relating to irregularities in the Hosuing scheme of Sindh Rangers, the audit officials of AGP told the committee that that a residential scheme of Sindh Rangers was approved in the year 2005 with the cost of Rs610 million but delay was made in execution of the project that caused raise in its cost and after a delay of 10-years a PC-1 of the project with a cost Rs2.87 billion was approved .

The audit officials told the committee that the project was approved in the year 2005 and this project was supposed to be completed in 2009 but due to delay of 10-years the project cost raised to Rs2.87 billion. The Rangers officials told the committee that the delay was caused due to non-releasing of the funds of the project on time.

The PAC Chairman observed that the prima facie it seems that Finance Ministry and Planning Commission were responsible for the delay. “The Ministry of Planning and Development was responsible for it as the project were approved but did not have any funds for the projects,” he observed.

The audit officials told the committee that the cash book was not maintained as the funds which the Rangers got from the federal government did not and even the cash book of the funds of billion of Rupees that the Rangers received from the federal government were also not even maintained.

The PAC has directed for the inqury of not making the cash book for the purpose of funds. The Rangers officials told the committee that so far Rs1.42 billion has been released for the project.

Secretary Interior Ministry told the committee that inquiry was already being conducted for the delay in the projects and raise in the cost thereof. The Committee formed Two- member committee comprising Dr Arif Alvi and Ghulam Mustafa Shah to probe the irregularities in Sindh Rangers Housing scheme and submit the report within 15-days.

PAC member Shafqat Mehmood questioned from Rangers that whether they had any expert accountant and Rangers replied in the negative. Secretary Interior Ministry Arshad Mirza replied that these funds relates to employees and this amount was adjusted in other expenditure.

The Audit officials argued that interior Ministry did not have need of these funds. Senator Azam Swati observed that Finance Ministry released the funds where there was no need of it but in this case Rs 17 billions of funds were released.

The officials of the Finance Ministry replied that if these funds were not utilized for the security purpose then the security situation was deteriorated then Interior Ministry was responsible for it.

The committee defer the issue till next meeting with directions that the details of the funds utilisation be presented.

The audit officials told the committee that the interior Ministry has spent the funds of the different development projects only on safe city Islamabad project. Chairman PAC Syed Syed Khursheed shah said that Rs 13 billion has been spent of Safe city Islamabad project and should tell whether the targets were achieved or not.

He directed for complete briefing on the safe City Islamabad project in the next meeting. During the meeting, the Chairman PAC inquired about the construction of Model jail project in Islamabad.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad told the committee that that the land has been acquired for Model jail project in Islamabad at sector H-16 near Motorway toll plaza and the revised PC-1 of the project has been sent for the approval.

The audit officials told the committee that the expenditures of Rs695.4 mllion has been made on Dharana of PTI and PAT. On the issue of Dhrana, Dr Arif Alvi of PTI and Mian Abbdul Manan of PML-N exchanged hot words as Dr Arif Alvi remarked that billions of rupees were saved from going into the corruption while Mian Abdul Manan replied that Dharna was not for corruption but against the rigging. Senator Sherry Rehman remarked that Dharna cost to Rs700 million to Pakistan.