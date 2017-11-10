Water-level decline feared over below normal rainfall

Islamabad :While forecasting below normal rainfall this month, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a warning the further depletion of water resources in the country during November.

The forecast comes as the winter season has already set in. In a weather advisory issued in the shape of the ‘Monthly Outlook for November 2017’, a spokesman for the PMD said the El Niño Southern Oscillation and Indian Ocean Dipole, the naturally occurring weather phenomenon, currently prevailed in the eastern equatorial Pacific and Indian Ocean, respectively were in neutral phase, while westerly’s were running on their normal track of mid-latitude.

He said based on the regional and global indicators incorporating the climate system dynamics, there was a high likelihood of below normal rainfall occurring in the country during November.

“With less than normal rainfall expected in most parts of Pakistan during the month, one or two spells of light to moderate rain will happen in the northern half of the country,” he said.

The weatherman also said fog or Smog with variable intensity would prevail in the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh in November.

“Daily temperatures are likely to remain normal during the month. However, under foggy conditions, the daytime temperatures will be below average, while nights will be slightly warmer,” he said.

The PMD spokesman said the below normal precipitation could cause the surface and ground water resources to further deplete. “Due to the gradual fall in temperature, snow and glacier melt contribution to the Indus will be minimal during November,” he said asking water management authorities and users to judiciously use water stocks to meet the requirements of the Rabi season sowing.