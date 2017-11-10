A learning session

Islamabad :The Floral Art Society Rawalpindi/Islamabad Chapter organised a two part programme for its recent meeting. The first part was a multi-media presentation by members of the Horticulture Research Institute for Floriculture and Landscaping (HRIFL) and the second was a briefing or lesson by senior artist and judge, Aisha Zahid on . Both talks combined were a little on the long side although useful information was given to those who attended.

The event began with business related information after which there was a two part talk about growing your own vegetables and landscaping your garden - advice that is very welcome as far as growing vegetables is concerned, what with all the stories you hear about the unhygienic methods used by the farmers these days! Most vegetables can be grown in large pots, so not having space to do so is not an excuse – you just need to have patience and a strong desire to eat healthy.

After the good advice given by the young women of HRIF&F, expert floral artist and senior member FAS, Aisha Zahid spoke about the topic for the annual general meeting which will be held later this month. She had brought along some rare and beautiful plants to explain what could or could not be used in the competition to give members who are not very experienced an idea of what to expect and how to go about it.

On both topics there was a lively question and answer lesson from which members must have acquired enough knowledge to grow their own vegetables; landscape their garden if they have one, or take part in the competition! This interaction naturally continued after refreshments were served as you can never learn enough if you are really interested in any form of artistic or other endeavor. The real test will come when the competition takes place or when vegetables are grown successfully in any garden.