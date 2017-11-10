Climate change impact on cold weather

Islamabad: Global warming and subsequent climate change, caused by multiple environmental hazards, would continue to shrink cold weather conditions, adversely affecting the winter crops in the Pakistan.

According to a study jointly conducted by private sector organizations showed that around fifteen years ago, Pakistan’s summer season was spanning over 145 days (almost five months), but now it is of about 170 days, which means more or less one-day addition per year in hot days.

The study stated that extreme and erratic weather conditions, regular floods and lower agricultural outputs call for urgent adaptation reforms to counter the adverse effects of climate change in Pakistan. “The temperature increase in Pakistan is expected to be higher than the global average, resulting in reduced national agricultural productivity. An increase of one degree Celsius in mean temperature may reduce wheat yield by 5 to 7 percent in the country,” it said.