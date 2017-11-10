Nine FDE directors get new duties

Islamabad: In a major reshuffle, the Federal Directorate of Education has given nine of its directors new responsibilities.

The FDE overseen by the Capital Administration and Development Division regulates the Islamabad Capital Territory’s government schools and colleges totaling over 400. Through a notification issued with the approval of its director-general, the FDE made Saqib Shahab director (schools), Javed Iqbal Mirza director (model colleges), Amber Sultana director (academics and research), Asif Iqbal Khan director (training and coordination), Zulfiqar Ali director (budget and finance), Abdul Waheed director (colleges), Tariq Masood director (administration and human resource), Farhad Ali Shah director (planning and development) and Tahir Mustafa Khosa director on special assignment until November 19.

Abdul Waheed, Tariq Masood and Farhad Ali Shah will continue to draw salary from their parent educational institutions. Directors Saqib Shahab (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Javed Iqbal Mirza (Punjab) and Amber Sultana (Sindh Urban) were recently appointed to the FDE on permanent basis on the recommendations of the Federal Public Service Commission, an autonomous organisation tasked with recruiting employees for federal government departments in the posts of BPS-16 and above, after they outdid other candidates in its written test and interview held earlier this year.