Unannounced suspension creates problems for commuters

Rawalpindi :The all of a sudden suspension of Metro Bus Service in the afternoon on Thursday created problems for commuters particularly females.

Punjab Metro Authority (PMA) has suspended Metro Bus Service (MBS) here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at 2:00 pm without any prior announcement to avoid any untoward incident at Faizabad where Karwan Khatam-e-Nabuwwat participants are observing ‘sit-in’ for the past couple of days.

Residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are continuously facing problems due to traffic blockage in all areas due to Karwan Khatam-e-Nabuwwat rally here at Faizabad. After the suspension of Metro Bus Service, passengers were hopelessly running behind public service vehicles. The taxi cabs and rickshaws were seen demanding double fares from commuters due to this situation.

A senior traffic warden, Muhammad Sajid, deployed at Chandni Chowk Metro Bus Station said that concerned authority has suspended bus service therefore all bus stops were filled with public. “I am trying to adjust ladies in wagons and other available PSVs but public was increasing after every minute,” he said.

He said that all bus stops are jam packed due to suspension of Metro Bus Service. A key-post official from Punjab Metro Authority (PMA) on condition of anonymity said that they have suspended bus service as protesters started pelting stones on buses at Faizabad. Therefore they have suspended service at about 2:00 pm, he claimed.

Unfortunately, many ambulances going to different hospitals could not reach their destinations on second day as well due to traffic blockages in all areas. Even Islamabad Expressway Road, Rawal Road, Airport Road, Mall Road, Asghar Mall Road, Khayaban Road, Pindora Road and several other roads were jam packed with traffic load.

Saad Rasool (Manager) of a Metro Bus Station said that they have immediately closed down ticketing operation after getting orders to suspend Metro Bus Service. The closure of Faizabad created lots of problems for people, as the vehicular movement in the city remained suspended in all areas. The motorists were finding out ways from muhallahs, alternative streets and roads to reach their destinations but in vain.

All inner city and even alternate routes remained jam packed with traffic as majority of office going people and students failed to reach their destinations on time. The city witnessed worst traffic jam since morning till the filing of this report as city traffic police blocked Murree Road from different points and diverted all traffic towards other routes which resulted in heavy influx of vehicular movement on alternative routes. Besides this all roads leading to Murree Road were also choked.

The city district government had banned taking out public rallies on Murree Road due to security reasons. This is the only artery between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and any public rally on the road leads to suspension of vehicular movement, which causes great inconvenience to public.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belong to all walks of life included motorists said that government should allocate a place where all parties and all people could easily record their protest demonstrations.

“Without Metro Bus Service, it was difficult to travel between twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” Shazia Murad, a working woman in an angry mood said. She said that government should negotiate with protesters to resolve their issues to end ‘sit-in’. It is worth mentioning here that majority of public service vehicles also stopped their wagons and Suzuki due to avoid any untoward situation on Thursday.