CM, British MP discuss ways to boost Sindh-UK trade

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a discussion on Wednesday with Britain’s trade envoy to Pakistan and Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Rehman Chishti to explore avenues to enhance trade and technical support between Sindh and the UK.

The meeting was attended by British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi Elin Burns, P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem and Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput. The chief minister requested the high commissioner of the UK to provide technical support for the rehabilitation of the Sukkur Barrage, the lifeline of the agro-economy of the province, and the British diplomat had assured him that he would find out the firm that constructed the barrage.

On this, Chishti said the British government was working on the request of the Sindh government. He said the British government was going to enhance its bilateral trade with different countries. “Our major import would be vegetable species and chilies,” he said.

Shah said the provincial government had taken some important measures for the growth of agriculture. He advised Chishti to meet industrialists in the city for exploring other trade opportunities.

He also asked them to support the government in making the feasibility of the Keti Bander project. “The provincial government has formed a consortium which is preparing feasibility but it needed further technical support,” he said and added the Keti Bandar project would have a coal jetty, a power park and an industrial area.