‘Plum extracts can delay ageing process’

“Plum extracts based on nutraceuticals can improve human muscle and strength in the ageing process. These days, nutraceuticals have acquired significant attention due to possible nutritional, safety and therapeutic effects.”

Professor Dr Rafat Siddiqui of the USA expressed these views on Wednesday while delivering a lecture at the 6th International Symposium-Cum-Training Course on the Molecular Medicine and Drug Research being held at the ICCBS. The event started on November 6 and will end today at the University of Karachi.

On the third day of the global event, Professor Waheed Akhtar discussed the use of fusion Antigen for serodiagnosis of tuberculosis, and Professor Luciana Dini and many others delivered their lectures on various issues of molecular medicine and drug research.

Describing his research entitled “Polyphenol-Enriched Plum Extract is a Potential Nutraceutical for Improving Muscle Strength in Ageing”, Rafat said one of the serious concerns during ageing was loss of muscle mass and strength as ageing was associated with a decrease in the protein synthesis rate and enhanced protein degradation. He said that plum extracts, which was based on nautraceutical, had the potential to improve muscle strength in ageing.