‘Equal participation of women vital for economic development’

The Women Entrepreneurs Network for Trade (We-Net), a network for the promotion of entrepreneurship and economic empowerment of women, was launched at a hotel on Thursday afternoon.

It is a platform for women engaged in the trade of goods and services. Welcoming the guests and introducing the forum, Yasmin Hyder, founder-president of We-Net and CEO of the New World Concepts, stressed the need for the involvement of women entrepreneurs in trade given the changing demographies, the rapid advances in technology and heightened access to markets.

The economic impact of female entrepreneurs was a major driving force in the economic growth in Pakistan as elsewhere in the world, she said. She pointed out that two-thirds of the country’s population was under-30, which was an ideal asset for entrepreneurship.

Hyder said it was essential to develop women’s entrepreneurship by focusing on women in development programmes and the establishment of an inclusive and sustainable platform that represented female entrepreneurs in the trade of goods and services.

In her keynote address, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson said that Australia was committed to eradicating poverty in the South Asian region and lauded the We-Net forum as an ideal instrument to get women’s entrepreneurship under way.

Pakistan, she said, faced a lot of challenges which were common to the region as such, like a loss of millions of dollars to the economy by not having full and due participation of 50 percent of the population.

The world, she said, could not afford to ignore half the population. Australia, she said, had been providing aid to Pakistan, which included scholarships and in the field of human rights and other facets of economic development. “Pakistan is a nation that has magnificent assets in the form of its young population. Let’s see women and families benefit from technology and economic development,” Adamson said.

Illangovan Patchamuthu, country director of the World Bank Group (WBG), pointing out Pakistan’s low female participation rate in the region, said the situation could be rectified to a great extent by assisting female entrepreneurs through linkages with regional and global trading partners and women’s business groups.

He said that if Pakistan succeeded in controlling its population growth to one percent per annum by the year 2047 (Pakistan’s centenary), the per capita income of Pakistan could touch the 10,000-dollar mark.

In Punjab, he said 47 per cent of the agriculture work force were women. “Were the women to be give due participation in the economic activity of the country, the Pakistan of 2047 could be very different from today’s,” he said. He cited We-Net as an ideal example.

Dr Gulden Tarktan, founding chair of W-20, an engagement group of female leaders of the G-20 nations, called for including women in the formal economy. She said that this could be done by empowerment through education. Education, she said, was imperative to women’s uplift.

“Women in companies make companies more profitable and more environment-friendly. We need more women in the boardrooms.” She stressed the indispensable importance of education.

Yesim Sevig, secretary-general, Women Entrepreneurs Association of Turkey, and a member of the diplomatic community in Karachi, said that even though women’s participation was in the majority in the informal sector, their wages were low.

Women, she said, must be provided unhindered market access. She lauded We-Net as an outstanding role model for Pakistani women. Dr Mehnaz Shah compered the proceedings. Earlier, Yasmin Hyder named the core group of the We-Net, with herself, Saulat Salahuddin, Sadiqa Tayyabali and Mehnaz Shah as the members. After the speeches, the We-Net logo was launched.