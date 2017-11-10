Witness in ex-IGP’s graft case to now testify on Nov 16

An accountability court on Wednesday fixed November 16 to record the statement of a prosecution witness, Nadeem Ahmed Shaikh, in the corruption reference filed against former Sindh Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Hyder Jamali, and ex-Assistant Inspector General Fida Hussain Shah and others.

Although Shaikh was present in court, another date was fixed after the court was informed that the case’s file was not available, hence, it would be unfair to record the witness’s statement. The court then adjourned the hearing to November 16.

Jamali and the other accused were indicted by the court on the previous hearing; however, they had pleaded not guilty after which the court summoned the prosecution’s witnesses. The men have been accused of committing corruption of over Rs500 million by making illegal appointments, out of turn promotions and misusing powers. The reference was filed against them on Supreme Court’s orders after an investigation.

Jamali is alleged to have made illegal appointments of over 881 people in the police department. Most of the appointments were made against posts of computer operators and constables.

The other accused nominated in the reference by the National Accountability Bureau include former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Nabi Kario, Ayaz Hussain Memon and Abdul Razzaq - all are now being tried by the concerned court.

In another corruption case filed against former AIG Shah, Tanveer Ahmed and others, the court recorded the statement of a prosecution witness, Abdul Wahid Khoso, who was produced by NAB.

Khoso informed the court that the accused had issued fake receipts and documents in his name [Khoso’s] to misappropriate funds issued for petrol allowance. The accused are said to have committed corruption of more than Rs50 million, the witness added.

Yousuf Raza Gilani cases

The Federal Anti-Corruption Court (FACC) adjourned the hearing of 24 corruption cases filed against former premier and Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Yousuf Raza Gilani, and others till December 6.

Not present in court, Gilani’s plea seeking exemption from appearing in court was granted for a day. However, the court directed his attorney to ensure the appearance of his client at the next hearing so that the ex-premier and the other accused could be indicted. They are alleged to have misappropriated billions of rupees.