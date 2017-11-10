Family of 4th grader injured by police van seeks justice

The family of a Grade IV student of a government school who suffered multiple fractures in one foot when he was run over a patrolling police mobile in Qayyumabad on Monday has sought justice.

The accident happened on Monday when 13-year-old Nabeel Ahmed, son of Abdul Nazeer, was going to fetch plates from his headmaster’s house after getting biryani heated at his own home on the headmaster’s directives during school timings.

SHO Khalid Abbasi told The News that the boy was immediately taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where doctors said he was out of danger. He said the mobile was on a routine patrol when the boy suddenly appeared from a narrow street of Qayyumabad and stopped in front of the van.

The victim’s elder brother, Tanveer Ahmed, told The News that Nabeel was a student of the Rizwan Government School for Boys, and he was told by the headmaster, Moneeb, to bring plates from his house during the interval.

“A few minutes before the accident, Nabeel came home and told his mother that Moneeb Sb had told him to go and get Biryani heated from your home.” The headmaster was said to have fled to Lahore.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Noman Siddiqui of the Korangi district said he was sorry to learn of the incident and that police were investigating to hold someone accountable. He said the victim’s family had submitted an application against the headmaster and complained that the headmaster also had got students to do masonry work in the recent past.