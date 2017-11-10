Jailer told to explain formation of medical board for Sharjeel without court’s permission

An accountability court (AC) hearing a corruption reference against former provincial information minister and a Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader, Sharjeel Inam Memon, and others has sent a letter to the central prison’s superintendent, asking him explain as to why a medical broad was constituted for provision of medical treatment to Memon without the court’s permission.

The letter sent on Thursday also asked the superintendent to submit his reply within three days. The court has also directed him to mention the name of the authority that had asked the prison superintendent to form such a board for which the court had not given any permission.

Besides, the court also wrote a letter to the health secretary and asked him to submit the details of what medical facilities were provided to all prisoners and the nature of treatment was offered to ailing inmates. The court also directed the secretary concerned to state the overall quantity of doctors and the budget allocations for provision of medical facilities to the prisoners.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed a corruption reference against Memon, information department officials and advertising companies’ representatives for committing corruption in the award of advertisements of provincial government’s awareness campaigns in the electronic media involving over Rs5 billion.

Memon, former Sindh information secretary Dr Zulfiqar Ali Shalwani and 10 others were arrested and sent to the central prison by the trial court after the Sindh High Court had rejected their bail pleas.

Graft case

An accountability court fixed November 22 to hear the evidence of a prosecution witness in a corruption reference filed against an ex-Olympian, Rana Shafiq.

The witness was due to record his statement on Thursday against the international hockey player, Rana Shafiq, but the witness did show up at hearing. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till November 22

Rana Shafiq is alleged to have misused his authority as a custom officer and misappropriated billions of rupees. He is also accused of making illegal properties and assets. The accused has obtained bail in this corruption case.