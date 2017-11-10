PPP not fazed by political alliances in Sindh, says CM

The formation of new political parties or alliances in Sindh makes no difference to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) since it is a deep-rooted secular political force in the country, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, apparently taking a dig at the recently-announced alliance between rivals Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pak Sarzameen Party.

Speaking to the media on Thursday at Expo Centre where he inaugurated the international trade exhibition, ‘Emerging Pakistan’, CM Shah said he could not understand what the two leaders – Farooq Sattar of MQM-P and Mustafa Kamal of PSP – were trying to say with the formation of the alliance.

“They merged both the parties without giving any name to the new one. I don’t even know what name should be used to address the new party,” he said, briefly quoting the Urdu song “Kis naam se pukarun, kya naam hai tumhara?”

The CM further said the mergers of political factions or parties or formation of alliances have no impact on the PPP, the party he belongs to. “PPP has deep roots among the masses and it is a leading secular and federal party which knows how to steer the country out of fanaticism,” Shah said.

He added that his party believes in democracy and everyone has a right to form alliances, launch new political parties and work without any restrictions. “We are not against anybody or party but yes, we do oppose those who are against democracy and the federation,” the CM said.

Replying to a question about the return of former president General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf to take over the leadership of both the parties, MQM-P and PSP, Shah said that Musharraf was an absconder from the law, running from pillar to post abroad.

“Let us see when he comes back,” he remarked. Earlier, Shah inaugurated the trade expo by cutting a ribbon along with Governor Muhammad Zubair, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah and Federal Commerce Minister Muhammad Pervaiz Malik. The CM also visited the various stalls.