Salaries, promotions of ghost teachers halted, PA told

Salaries, increments and promotions of absentee and ghost teachers in the province’s public schools have been halted, Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar informed the Sindh Assembly on Thursday.

While responding to queries from lawmakers regarding the education department during the house’s question and hour session on Thursday, Dahar assured his peers that the provincial government had initiated action against absentee and ghost teachers on the province’s payroll.

He further said that a policy was in place in Sindh to allow non-governmental organisations to adopt government-run schools to improve them, under which NGOs which adopt schools are given a sum of money by the government based on the number of students enrolled.

According to the minister, there are a total 45,447 government-run schools in the province out of which 593 are being run by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. Moreover, there are a total of 6,868 government-run girls’ schools, of which 5,654 were operational, while 1,214 were closed. Some 28,144 schools are being run in the province for both male and female students, he said.

He added that some of the schools whose buildings were damaged in the floods of 2011 were handed over to Sindh Education Foundation and it has been running them better. Teachers have been appointed while furniture has also been provided to such schools, Dahar said.

Controversial remarks

Meanwhile, the Sindh Assembly also unanimously adopted a resolution censuring the recent remarks of a federal minister who reportedly termed those in the country opposing the proposed controversial Kalabagh Dam project “Indian agents”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro moved the resolution in the house on Thursday in the backdrop that the assembly has on numerous occasions in the past unanimously passed resolutions against the dam project, terming it against the fundamental rights of people living in the province.

The fresh resolution was adopted against the statement allegedly made by Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah.

“This assembly strongly reiterates its principled stand, time and again, totally rejecting the construction of Kalabagh Dam. This mischievous move in Senate by Javed Ali Shah to whip the dead horse to life is highly condemnable,” the resolution stated.

“His remarks calling opponents of Kalabagh Dam as Indian agents exposes the ailing mentality of the federal minister. This assembly censures the highly objectionable attitude of Javed Ali Shah,” it added.

Speaking on the matter, Khuhro said that certain people had not learnt any lessons from the breakup of Pakistan (in 1971). “Those who call opponents of Kalabagh Dam Indian agents should be asked as to why they shouldn’t call Nawaz Sharif an Indian agent who used to invite Narendra Modi (the Indian prime minister) by extending him invitations while issued no statement against Kulbhushan Yadav (the Indian spy caught in Pakistan),” he said.

The lawmaker added that it was an international law that no dam could be constructed without consulting those living at the lower riparian of a river. “No thinking on Kalabagh Dam should be allowed without consulting us,” he said. Khuhro recalled in the house that three elected provincial assemblies of the country, including that of Sindh, had rejected the construction of Kalabagh Dam by adopting resolutions against it.

He added the federal minister’s remarks had aggrieved aspirations of people of the three provinces and he should consider tendering an apology on unconditional basis.

No-parking zones

In response to a call-to-attention notice moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman regarding parking, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal said that it was the responsibility of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and cantonment boards to place signboards declaring any area in the city as a no-parking zone.

Zaman, an opposition MPA, had stated that scores of vehicles were towed away by traffic police on a daily basis from Saddar on the pretext of being a no-parking zone. He said up to 300 motorcycles were towed away on average daily from such areas and the traffic police should place warning signs there to duly forewarn the motorists.

The home minister responded that traffic police is tasked merely with the responsibility to tow away motor vehicles parked at such no-parking zones, it was the KMC or cantonment board’s duty to install those signs.

PPP MPA Dr Sohrab Sarki, who is chairing the current house session, said that warning signs to properly declare any area a no-parking zone for vehicles should be properly placed in the city irrespective of whose responsibility it was.

Responding to another call-to-attention notice from opposition MPA Heer Ismail Soho of MQM, Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar said that private schools were authorised under the law to collect one-time annual charges from their students equivalent to one month’s tuition fee. The funds so collected are generally spent on conducting extra-curricular activities for the students, he said.

Meanwhile, the house unanimously passed a resolution to pay tribute to the renowned Sindhi writer, scholar, and nationalist intellectual Mohammad Ibrahim Joyo who died on Thursday in Hyderabad at the age of 102. The resolution was moved by MPAs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Dr Skindar Mandhro, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, all of PPP, and Nusrat Seher Abbasi of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional.

The resolution stated that Joyo was a great son of the soil who had rendered enormous services for the sections of literature, philosophy, and linguistics. He led his life to promote peace and harmony in Sindh and his services will always be remembered, it added.

The house also passed a resolution to pay tribute to the late Poet of the East Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal on the occasion of Iqbal Day. MPAs Nisar Khuhro, Syed Sardar Ahmed of MQM, and Nand Kumar of PML-F moved the resolution.