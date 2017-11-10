Emirates profit rebounds

Dubai: Leading Middle East airline Emirates said Thursday its half year net profit rebounded strongly from a slump last year due to cost saving measures and favourable exchange rates.

The Dubai flag carrier said it posted a net profit of $452 million in the period from April to September, up 111 percent on the same period last year. That was more than the $340 million net income for the whole of the last fiscal year to March 31.

The rise in earnings was driven by "capacity optimisation and efficiency initiatives across the company, steady business growth, and a more favourable foreign exchange situation compared to the same period last year," the airline said. Emirates, which operates a fleet of 264 aircraft, had blamed fierce competition, currency devaluations and US travel restrictions for the 82.5 plunge in its profit in the previous fiscal year.