Bank Alfalah, Mastercard join hands

KARACHI: Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, has collaborated with Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) to enable its ‘Masterpass QR’ service on the bank’s dedicated mobile banking app ‘Alfa’, a handout said on Thursday. “The cost-effectiveness of Masterpass QR coupled with its simplicity and convenience has made it a popular payment acceptance solution for merchants operating in Pakistan’s burgeoning retail and e-commerce space,” said Aurangzaib Khan, country manager, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Mastercard.

Khan said for consumers, Masterpass QR offers all the benefits of a convenient payment method along with Mastercard’s multi-layered safety and security features