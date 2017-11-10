Fri November 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bank Alfalah, Mastercard join hands

Bank Alfalah, Mastercard join hands

KARACHI:  Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, has collaborated with Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) to enable its ‘Masterpass QR’ service on the bank’s dedicated mobile banking app ‘Alfa’, a handout said on Thursday. “The cost-effectiveness of Masterpass QR coupled with its simplicity and convenience has made it a popular payment acceptance solution for merchants operating in Pakistan’s burgeoning retail and e-commerce space,” said Aurangzaib Khan, country manager, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Mastercard. 

Khan said for consumers, Masterpass QR offers all the benefits of a convenient payment method along with Mastercard’s multi-layered safety and security features

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement