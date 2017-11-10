Bank Alfalah, Mastercard join hands

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, has collaborated with Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) to enable its ‘Masterpass QR’ service on the bank’s dedicated mobile banking app ‘Alfa’, a handout said on Thursday. “The cost-effectiveness of Masterpass QR coupled with its simplicity and convenience has made it a popular payment acceptance solution for merchants operating in Pakistan’s burgeoning retail and e-commerce space,” said Aurangzaib Khan, country manager, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Mastercard.
Khan said for consumers, Masterpass QR offers all the benefits of a convenient payment method along with Mastercard’s multi-layered safety and security features
KARACHI: Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, has collaborated with Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) to enable its ‘Masterpass QR’ service on the bank’s dedicated mobile banking app ‘Alfa’, a handout said on Thursday. “The cost-effectiveness of Masterpass QR coupled with its simplicity and convenience has made it a popular payment acceptance solution for merchants operating in Pakistan’s burgeoning retail and e-commerce space,” said Aurangzaib Khan, country manager, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Mastercard.
Khan said for consumers, Masterpass QR offers all the benefits of a convenient payment method along with Mastercard’s multi-layered safety and security features
Comments