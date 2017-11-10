Fri November 10, 2017
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2017

PIA inter-union alliance reactivated

KARACHI: An alliance of all the unions and associations of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (PIACL) employees has been reactivated to safeguard the interests of the employees and the national flag carrier, a spokesman of Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) said on Thursday. 

“The decision to this effect was made after taking all the employees associations and unions of the airlines on board. This alliance will work on the pattern of the previously made ‘Joint Action Committee of PIA Employees (JACPIAE)’,” the spokesman said. 

The PIA representative said the incompetent and illegal higher management of the airline is curtailing its route structure.  “Meanwhile, PALPA also passed another resolution aimed at seeking legal assistance with regards to National Aviation Policy (NAP) whether to file a lawsuit/review petition/constitutional petition in the high court/supreme court of Pakistan as deemed fit by the legal counsel,” the spokesman added. 

