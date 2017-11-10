Power minister concerned over vacant posts in Discos

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for power division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari on Thursday directed that bifurcation of MEPCO, LESCO and PESCO must be decided by the respective board of directors (BODs), and their concerned CEOs must table the consolidated proposals for consideration of BODs immediately. The minister passed the direction in a meeting on matters relating to bifurcation of the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) for better management and developing a consumer-oriented approach. He directed that BODs of the DISCOs should be involved in all decisions making and their decisions should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Laghari also ordered the power division to work out enhancing the capacity of the existing BODs by inclusion of diverse professionals from different walks of life. The power minister advised DisCos to adopt financial autonomy and to generate their own funds from the open market.

The minister assured that all efforts would be put in place to make the DisCos functions free from political interference and directed the distribution companies to take strict administrative actions against employees who use political or other influence.

Laghari expressed concern over the human resource department of DisCos, which have failed to exploit existing HR potential and fill the vacant positions. “All the vacant positions at officers’ level be filled at the earliest,” he ordered. The use of HR and filling of vacant posts is bound to bring in more efficiency in their operation, the minister added.

The federal minister also directed DisCos to introduce lucrative reward for their top performers to encourage them and promote healthy completion among the employees.