Stalemate over 18th amendment cause of energy woes: experts

ISLAMABAD: Energy experts and policy analysts have warned the federal and provincial governments of disastrous consequences if differences on the interpretation and application of the 18th Amendment vis-à-vis oil and gas exploration were not sorted.

They gave the warning at a roundtable organised at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) on Thursday titled “Status of Petroleum E&P in Pakistan: A Deliberation on Future Strategy”. It was chaired by IPS Steering Committee on Energy, Water and Climate Change chairman Mirza Hamid Hassan.

Hasan regarded the situation as a failure on part of both the federation and the provinces and stressed for measures on war-footing to resolve the crises. “There was a time when 50 percent of energy requirements were met by our natural gas,” he said, and added it was unfortunate that the country was now largely dependent on external sources to meet energy needs.

Hamid Hasan said, “We have been benefiting from low oil prices for the last two years but now the prices are going up again because of the turmoil in the Arab world...and they are expected to go further up putting severe pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.”

He said the overall situation seemed bleak for Pakistan’s energy sector, since indigenous resources were not being explored and utilised due to lack of understanding and conflict of interest between provincial and federal government.

Former federal secretary Ashfaq Mehmood was of the view that provincial governments should work in synergy with the federal government. “Road-mapping for delegation of powers and determining their extents needs be done and think-tanks like IPS can play their part in this regard,” he added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) CEO Mohammad Raziuddin said KPOGCL was making efforts to bring in investment to start exploration and development work in eight blocks in the province. He said there was potential to increase GDP from $25 billion to $125 billion by 2025 through oil and gas production. Criticising the Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Authority (PPEPRA), he said it would give control of all oil and gas regulatory matters to the federal government.

He said not a single block has been offered to bidding since 2014 out of 35 pending blocks. “The leases awarded before 2012 have also expired and are not being renewed, loss of more than Rs20 billion to the federal government in terms of royalties has already been incurred, whereas Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lost Rs5.8 billion in one year in the form of royalty due to lower production,” he added.

He suggested that the proposed PPEPRA should only be authorised to regulate pricing and concession management of offshore, FATA, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, and its chairman should be appointed on rotation basis between the federation and the provinces. The provinces should have their own regulatory authorities for concession management.