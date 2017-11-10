SNGPL unaccounted for gas losses down at 8.07 percent

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has managed to cut down its unaccounted for gas (UFG) losses by 3.1 percent during the last three years by engaging in corrective/preventive practices on top of taking a number of other drastic measures, sources said on Thursday.

“The UFG losses have been curtailed and brought down to 8.07 percent in June 2017 from 11.17 percent in June 2013,” an SNGPL official said while talking to Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

“Gas theft, law and order issues in certain areas, minimum billing, leakages, measuring errors, and shift of bulk sales to retail sector are among the major UFG contributing factors.” The UFG, the official said, being one of the most critical elements in the gas sector, played a vital role in the profitability of the gas transmission and distribution companies.

“It is very important for all stakeholders to understand the term UFG and the reasons behind it,” the official emphasised. Replying to a question, the SNGPL functionary said the government and the gas utility companies were taking necessary steps to prevent gas losses.

“The Gas (Theft Control & Recovery) Ordinance, 2016 has been promulgated and law enforcement agencies have also been engaged to prevent gas theft,” the official said adding, federal investigation teams were also working with gas companies for cracking down on gas thieves.

The source said the gas companies are creating awareness among the general public through newspapers about the wastage of the commodity besides warning the pilferers. “Almost all industrial customers have been ‘cyber locked’ by restricting any unauthorised access to the customer meter stations and allowing entry to only authorised personnel,” the official informed the state news agency.

The official further informed that the electronic volume correctors had been installed at almost all the industries for a strict check on gas consumption, abnormalities, and other issues.

“The company regularly carries out pre and post-inspection analysis of consumers, while defected, suspected and tampered meters are instantly replaced without a delay,” he added. It must be mentioned here that in line with the international practices, the UFG is calculated with the difference between the metered gas volume injected into the transmission and distribution network - Point of Dispatch (POD) and the metered gas delivered to the end consumers at Consumer Meter Station (CMS) during a financial year.