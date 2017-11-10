Nickel slides

Melbourne :London nickel fell by more than 2 percent on Thursday to its weakest since October as hype over potential electric vehicle demand that drove last week´s rally died down. The nickel market had been ignoring downside risks from policy developments in Indonesia and the Philippines, and instead was focusing on potential future demand from electric vehicle batteries, said Morgan Stanley in a report.

"We (have) heard little to alter our view that producing NiSO (nickel sulphate) isn't particularly challenging/costly and we see near-term downside risk to price," it said.

The bank expects annual demand for nickel from the EV sector to grow to 300,000 tonnes by 2025. London nickel fell by 2.5 percent in its biggest one-day slide since September, while Shanghai Futures Exchange nickel dropped 2.2 percent. Traders said prices were correcting after they surged by 10 percent across an industry week in London last week.