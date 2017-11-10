Oil stable

London :Oil prices steadied just below two-year highs on Thursday, supported by supply cuts by OPEC and other major exporters including Russia.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was unchanged at $63.49 a barrel. On Tuesday, Brent reached an intra-day high of $64.65, its highest since June 2015. US light crude was steady at $56.81, not too far off this week's more than two-year high of $57.69 a barrel.

Traders said a rally that has pushed up Brent by more than 40 percent since July may have run its course due to increases in US supplies and some indicators of a demand slowdown. "Prices may have reached a short-term peak," said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at futures brokerage Forex. com. Prices are still supported by efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia to withhold supplies in order to tighten the market and prop up prices.