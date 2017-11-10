Gold up

Bengaluru :Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, after marking a near three-week high in the previous session, as the dollar eased while palladium hit a fresh peak since February 2001. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent at $1,283.91 per ounce.

On Wednesday, it rose 0.4 percent and touched its highest since Oct 20 at $1,287.13 an ounce. US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.1 percent at $1,284.90.

"Gold has been probably tracking the currency (US dollar) because some of the other drivers which had pushed it to its recent highs have subsided, in particular the geo-political risks and safe haven buying," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes. "I think they´ll continue to trade around those currency moves." The dollar edged 0.1 percent lower against a basket of currencies , amid uncertainty over the fate of US President Donald Trump's tax reform plans.