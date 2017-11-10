China Energy signs $83.7bln MoU

BEIJING: China Energy Investment Corp, the world's largest power company by asset value, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to invest $83.7 billion in shale gas, power and chemical projects in West Virginia, the US state said on Thursday. The agreement was the biggest among a slew of deals signed during US President Donald Trump's state visit to Beijing.

The total value of the deals done during Trump's trip could be as much as $250 billion. The gas and power agreement marks the first overseas investment for newly founded China Energy, which formed from a merger of China Shenhua Group, the country's largest coal producer and China Guodian Corp, one of its top five utilities.

Beijing is supporting and encouraging its power companies to expand globally, and the agreement underscores China Energy's ambition to diversify into natural gas and the refining sector. The touted investment would extend over a 20-year period, covering projects for power generation, chemical manufacturing and the underground storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG), West Virginia's Department of Commerce said in its announcement. The deals will likely help create jobs in West Virginia and lift its economy.