Rupee flat

Rupee ended unchanged against the US dollar on Thursday owing to subdued demand for import and corporate payments. The rupee ended at 105.44 to a dollar in interbank foreign exchange market. Dealers said dollar demand eased due to restrictions on certain imports. The central bank’s tight monetary policy also helped the local unit remain steady.

The interbank market initiated at 105.44 and 105.46. The market recorded a high of Rs105.46 and low of Rs105.44 to a dollar. The dollar’s buying and selling in open market were recorded at 107.20/107.40.