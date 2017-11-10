Fri November 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Forex reserves increase by $70m

Forex reserves increase by $70m

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves of the country have increased by $70 million to $19.912 billion by week-ended November 3 as compared with $19.842 billion in the preceding week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The official reserves held by SBP increased by $15 million to $13.861 billion from $13.846 billion. Foreign exchange held by commercial banks also increased by $54 million to $6.05 billion from $5.996 billion, the SBP said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement