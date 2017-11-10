Forex reserves increase by $70m

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves of the country have increased by $70 million to $19.912 billion by week-ended November 3 as compared with $19.842 billion in the preceding week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The official reserves held by SBP increased by $15 million to $13.861 billion from $13.846 billion. Foreign exchange held by commercial banks also increased by $54 million to $6.05 billion from $5.996 billion, the SBP said.