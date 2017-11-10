Forex reserves increase by $70m

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves of the country have increased by $70 million to $19.912 billion by week-ended November 3 as compared with $19.842 billion in the preceding week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The official reserves held by SBP increased by $15 million to $13.861 billion from $13.846 billion. Foreign exchange held by commercial banks also increased by $54 million to $6.05 billion from $5.996 billion, the SBP said.
KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves of the country have increased by $70 million to $19.912 billion by week-ended November 3 as compared with $19.842 billion in the preceding week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The official reserves held by SBP increased by $15 million to $13.861 billion from $13.846 billion. Foreign exchange held by commercial banks also increased by $54 million to $6.05 billion from $5.996 billion, the SBP said.
Comments