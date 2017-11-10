Honda at fault in complaint over gasoline: oil cos

ISLAMABAD: A body representing oil companies in Pakistan said Honda Motor Co, which has blamed local gasoline companies for damage to engines in one of its vehicle models, appears to know the engines are incompatible with Pakistani fuel standards and need to be calibrated.

Honda Motor Co´s Pakistan subsidiary, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd., filed the complaint with the country´s oil and gas regulator last week, saying high levels of manganese appeared to be damaging engines in its vehicles.

"The Honda Civic 1.5 I VTEC Turbo model is currently incompatible with market fuels available in Pakistan," head of the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) Ilyas Fazil said in a statement.

"Pakistan is currently at the beginning of its clean fuels journey, and sulphur levels in fuel remain higher than those in required for Euro 4 vehicles such as the Honda Civic 1.5," Fazil said. Honda has said it is temporarily suspending production of the model in Pakistan due to the problem.

"The fact that sales of this vehicle are to be suspended, may suggest that the vehicle manufacturer is aware of this and intends to properly calibrate the vehicle for the Pakistan market," he added. Honda declined to comment on the statement issued by OCAC.

"We have filed a complaint with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)," senior Honda executive Nadeem Azam told Reuters. "OGRA is now investigating, so let that investigation result come," he added. Senior industry officials told Reuters that Pakistan´s path to meeting the clean fuel standards found in developed countries could take up to 20 years.