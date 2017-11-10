Trade accords to be retooled in favour of local sectors: minister

KARACHI: The government has embarked on reexamining the existing trade agreements with other countries to plug disadvantageous loopholes and make amendments to the best leverage of the local manufacturing sector, a minister said on Thursday.

“The existing free and preferential trade agreements are being reviewed. Changes in the ‘terms and conditions’ will be made in the broader interest of the country,” Pervaiz Malik, minister for commerce and textile, said at the inauguration ceremony of 10th International Expo Pakistan.

The commerce minister said the exports had increased during the past few months owing to the initiatives taken by the government. “The exports registered nine percent growth during the first three months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year,” he remarked.

Malik said the government was also working on GSP+ for extension. “There were difficulties in meeting requirements under 29 conventions relevant to EU GSP plus,” the minister added. Moving forward, Malik informed the participants that Pakistan-Turkey free trade agreement would be finalised soon.

Addressing the event, Younus Dhaga, the secretary commerce, said this expo would attract foreign buyers and help encourage exports that need an immediate boost. “We are trying to promote branding in the country to give Pakistani products a unique identity,” Dhaga said.

He said around 700 exhibitors from 85 countries were participating in the expo due to improved law and order situation. “The large turnout of exhibitors will go a long way in promoting the positive image of Pakistan around the world,” he added.

Dhaga further said the expo had been organised with a focus on the sectors having potential to attract investment. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in his address to the ceremony said the security situation had improved by leaps and bounds, which was evident from the fact that the participation the countries had increased to 85 from 40. “The expo would help in increasing exports of the country,” the CM added. Syed Khursheed Shah, opposition leader in National Assembly, and Muhammad Zubair, governor Sindh were also present on the occasion.