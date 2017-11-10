Wagah-Attari trade resumes after porters call off strike

LAHORE: Bilateral Indo-Pak trade through only land route Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Wagah-Attari has restored after a break of one and a half day, as earlier Indian ‘coolies’ (porters) refused to work on account of increase in their charges on trade consignments.

This is the second strike in a row in almost two months as Indian Centre Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has unable to handle the labour issues. The issues of labour wages and other labour-related matters have started emerging on the Indian side since the balance of trade has improved in favour of Pakistan through only the land trade route between the two countries.

Following the refusal of Indian labourers to handle the trade consignments, long queue of trucks was observed on GT Road on the Pakistani side. However, the situation towards the Indian side was normal, as the number of trucks from India has reduced to around 10 to 15 a day from almost hundred a year ago.

On Tuesday, only 11 loaded trucks crossed the border from Attari to Wagah, and 193 from Wagah to Attari. However, on Wednesday not a single truck crossed the border and so was the case on Thursday. Later, the issue between the Indian labourers and CWC was settled with commitment to address their demands.

Earlier, on September 11, 2017, the CWC, appointed as custodian of the ICP by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), had revised the labour charges, which were rejected by their coolies, who then went on strike. Almost 2,000 coolies work at ICP.

Previously, they were under the custom department. The previous strike was called off after CWC made commitments, and trade resumed after a four-day break.

This time around, despite that the strike has been called off after a day and a half, proper trade has yet not resumed.

Custom officials at Wagah border anticipated proper flow of trade from Friday. However, they said trade consignments were halted as it would take at least couple of days to normalise the situation.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Standing Committee on Bilateral Indo-Pak Trade convener Aftab Vohra said the issue was not new. Indian labourers in the past too observed strike on wage issues.

He said in the past, Indian importers of cement, gypsum and limestone have had concerns with mechanical as well as labour cost. “Now labour again went on strike to increase their rates,” he added.

As volume of exports from India to Pakistan has reduced, which has cut down their labour income, they were asking for more money, he added. Wagah-Attari border trade has become favourable for Pakistan after the government strictly implemented the quarantine regulations on import consignments from India.

Currently, daily exports to India via land route are almost 200 trucks mainly carrying gypsum, cement and dry dates, while import from India has reduced to around 15 to 20 trucks only, since the import of vegetables, soybean and cotton reduced considerably after implementation of quarantine regulations. Earlier, import was above 100 trucks a day.