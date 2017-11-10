Diversification, skill development key to boost exports: UK envoy

KARACHI: British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Pakistan Rehman Chishti on Thursday identified diversification and upgrading skills as the two key catalysts to inject a new life in exports to UK.

“You have abundance of raw materials…Diversifying has a huge potential,” Chishti said. “Your younger generation needs skill sets.” For the past three fiscal years, Pakistan’s exports to UK, which is still a member of European Union (EU), remained stagnant at $1.6 billion: $1.64 billion in FY2015, $1.63 billion FY2016, $1.62 billion in FY2017, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. Exports are mainly of textile and clothing and leather items.

Imports from UK amounted to $772 million in FY2015, $653 million in FY2016 and $795 million in FY2017 and they included machinery. Chishti, who is currently on a Pakistan’s trip to expand trade ties in view of Brexit, told journalists that the UK government finds a unique opportunity to enhance its relationship with Pakistan at every level.

“I think what I see a unique opportunity is having brilliant trade relationship.” he said, referring to UK’s exit from 28-member EU block. “We missed out many many years and now we have to redouble our assets and connect with key countries around the world.”

Last year, Britain decided to exit from EU in a historical referendum. The divorce terms are under discussion and the separation is expected to take place next year.

“We have come out of the single market, customs union,” Chishti, who is said to be close to Prime Minister Theresa May, said. “We are in discussions with EU partners on the kind of arrangement we have with them [post-Brexit].”

Trade envoys are a network of British PM appointed parliamentarians. There are 28 trade envoys covering more than 50 markets. Chishti said Pakistan has made a significant progress on security front. “We need stability as we are leaving the European Union. Let’s maintain stability.”

The diplomat praised infrastructure projects in the country. He said the UK government can invest in railways as it had done in the region over a century ago. “We have great engineering capacity,” he added. “Upgrading railways connectivity is massive.”

The Britain, the envoy said is exploring ways to collaborate in infrastructure engineering, financial and technology sectors. He said the country could benefit from UK’s technology to improve preservation of foods and pharmaceuticals.

British officials said the UK is more optimistic on Pakistan. They said foreign investors are more likely to invest now than a couple of years ago. But, ease of doing business is quite a big problem, they added, referring to taxation issues and infringement of copyrights.

The officials said the UK wants a better trade deal than generalised scheme of preferences (GSP) plus granted by EU to Pakistan in 2014. Pakistan’s exports rose 38 percent to EU due to the tax incentives under the scheme. Currently, the UK accounts for a quarter of Pakistan-EU trade of around seven billion dollars.