Court reserves verdict in corruption reference

KARACHI: An accountability court reserved its order on the plea of former National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president Ali Raza seeking quashment of a reference accusing him of corruption of over Rs17b. The court fixed November 20 to announce its order on the plea.

Earlier the attorney for Raza argued that his client was innocent and had not committed any offence. The attorney pointed out that his client was alleged to have facilitated some bankers in Bangladesh in transferring large sums who were already being tried in Bangladesh.

The attorney further contended that it was violation of law to try the former NBP president without permission or reference moved by the State Bank of Pakistan governor. Opposing the stance, the NAB attorney said if any banker had committed corruption and the then NBP president remains unmoved it was his fault and should be treated as a co-accused. The attorney concluded that Raza had misused his authority and committed huge corruption.

Former NBP president Ali Raza, former member of Pakistan Banking Council Tajmmul Hussain and as many as 11 others are being tried in a corruption case involving billions of rupees from 2003 to 2008. The SHC had rejected bail pleas of Ali Raza and four others on September 22. Two regional chiefs and a general manager Bangladesh were among those arrested and produced before the trial court.

In another reference against Ali Raza and 16 other former NBP officials, including seven Bangladeshi nationals are alleged to have committed corruption of more than Rs17 bl. They are alleged to have minted money from a scheme related to"welfare of bank employees". They misappropriated the amount allocated for ‘Bank Welfare Funds’. Since the accused pleaded not guilty, the court directed the investigation officer to appear along with prosecution witnesses at the next hearing.

In yet another reference filed before an accountability court by the NAB Sindh former NBP president Ali Raza, former senior executive president Zubair Ahmed, Tahir Yaqboob and Qamar Hussain and other former officials allegedly committed a fraud of around Rs18 bl. Saleemullah, Pardeeb and Qazi Nizamuddin are among the seven Bangladeshi nationals facing the charges.