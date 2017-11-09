Data Sahib’s Urs celebrations begin

LAHORE: Three-day celebrations of 974th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh began here on Wednesday. The opening ceremony was led by Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Zaeem Hussain Qadri while other officials and elite were also present. The minister inaugurated the festivities by laying a floral wreath and inaugurating the milk Sabeel at the shrine of the 10the century saint who was among the pioneers of preaching and spreading Islam in the subcontinent, particularly in Punjab.

The inauguration followed by an international Qirat competition where noted Qura from different parts of the country and world beautifully recited the Holy Quran. As per traditions milk sellers brought thousands of litres of milk as a charity for the milk Sabeel which was distributed among devotees and visitors. Thousands of devotees and visitors from all parts of the country came to participate in the Urs and offered special prayers. Groups of devotees and pilgrims, many of them led by their spiritual leaders and local Gaddi Nasheens kept arriving at the illuminated shrine dancing to the drum beats and reciting Naat.

They also lit earthen lamps as part of Charaghan ceremony on the first day of the Urs. Bringing luggage with them for the next three days, the groups of these Sufis and their disciples thronged the shrine’s courtyard and verandahs to make their temporary lodging. A large number of philanthropists distributed food (Langar) among them. The district administration has taken all necessary measures to maintain peace and security during the Urs.

After laying the wreath, special prayers were offered for solidarity and security of the country and success of military operation Zarb-e-Azb. Talking to journalists, the minister said Islam in the subcontinent was spread with the efforts of Sufis and saints, and the real objective of the country’s creation could only be achieved by following their teachings. He urged the countrymen to follow the teachings of great sufi saint Data Ganj Bakhsh to materialise the dream of Allama Iqbal and the Quaid-e-Azam into reality. He hoped that the day was not far when Pakistan would achieve the goals for which it was created and would shine prominently among the international comity.

Zaeem Qadri said the teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh are a beacon for the Muslims. He said the best arrangements have been made for the devotees and foolproof security arrangements made for them. He said special care has been taken for providing food to the devotees and langer is also being distributed by the government. He said bomb disposal squads will also be present all the time for coping with any eventuality. He said a special plan has been made for smooth traffic flow.

The Lahore Parking Company has announced free parking for the devotees and visitors at four places near the shrine. These places include Central Model School, TB Hospital, Minar-e-Pakistan and Mohni Road.

During the Urs ceremonies, seminars, Qirat and Naat competitions, debate contests, lectures on spiritualism, lectures by religious scholars will be held. Punjab Minister for Food Bilal Yasin, MNA Pervaiz Malik, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Secretary Nayyer Iqbal, Director General, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari and other guests also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Besides a large number of Ulema, Mashaikhs, spiritual leaders and Gaddi Nasheens will participate in the preaching congregations and meetings. These gatherings will be chaired by noted personalities like Syed Ahmad Ashraf Shah, Ghulam Qutbuddin, Nazeer Ali Shah, Baqar Ali Shah while prominent among the participants will be Khwaja Abul Khair, Samsam Ali Shah, Abdul Shakoor Hazarvi, Sufi Ashraf Masoomi, Siddiq Hazarvi, Mufti Khan Mohammad Qadri, Ashraf Asif Jalali, Prof Zafarul Haq, Abdul Tawwab Siddiqi, Fida Hussain Shah, Hafeezullah Mehrvi, Mehmood Ahmad Qadri and others.

Zaeem Qadri said sufficient arrangements have been made in collaboration with the district administration for boarding and lodging for the devotees. He said Rs 800,000 have been allocated for the Urs ceremonies and other arrangements, adding 100 CCTV cameras have also been installed.

The minister said 1,700 police officials have been deputed at 12 walkthrough gates with metal detectors. He said lady police constables have also been deputed, adding 74 security guards have been provided by a private security agency.