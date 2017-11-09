Court censures Pemra counsel over filing insulting application

LAHORE: Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday continued hearing of a petition, filed against appointment of Absar Alam as chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

During proceedings, counsel for applicant, Azhar Siddique Advocate pointed out that the lawyer for the respondent, Ali Gilani, had filed an insulting application against the court orders. Justice Shahid Karim expressed his annoyance over the application and censured the lawyer for Alam. He asked from Gilani that how such an application could be filed in the court. Justice Shahid regretted and asked whether the applicant had ever seen such an application. He asked whether a counsel for a person could submit such an application on his own.

Justice Shahid told the counsel for Absar Alam that he could not appear in the court as a lawyer after submission of such an application. The counsel for Absar Alam offered unconditional apology over filing of the application and request for withdrawing it. The court granted his request and disposed of the application.

Counsel for Pemra chief continued arguments on Tuesday, and pointed out irregularities and violation of the laws in appointment of Pemra chairman. Justice Shahid Karim expressed his concerns that how come the salary of Pemra chairman was increased from Rs4.5 lakh to Rs15 lakh. The court called for submitting detailed replies to all points raised in the application.

Later on, the hearing was adjourned till today (Wednesday).