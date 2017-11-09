MKRMS seminar: 2m psychiatric patients in Pakistan: experts

LAHORE: Psychological diseases are getting worse in Pakistan. At present, almost two million people are suffering from this disease. We can see that in each fourth home, there is a mentally disturbed person. Psychological diseases are of different kinds. Due to lack of awareness, people relate these diseases with magic. That is why; psychological diseases are getting worse day by day. We need to create awareness in the people regarding this.

This views were expressed by the experts in a seminar “Zehni Sehat Hi Asal Sehat Hai” organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) and Mind Organisation.

Dr Saad Bashir Malik (Professor of psychiatry, Shalimar Hospital, Lahore) was speaker of the event. Dr Altaf Qadir (Associate Professor of Psychiatry, General Hospital Lahore), Dr Rubina Aslam (Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Jinnah Hospital Lahore), Dr Sumaira Bukhari (Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Services Hospital Lahore) and Nabeel Ibad (Consultant Psychiatrist) were panel experts.

Dr Muhammad Mujtaba (Head of the department of Behavioural Sciences, University of Health Sciences, Lahore) compared the event and also recited verses from Holy Quran.

Wasif Nagi (Pride of Performance, Senior Editor Health, Education, current affairs and Chairman Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society, Jang Group of Newspapers) hosted the event. Dr Saad Bashir said that after studying the lives of others, we learn lesson to change our lives. We learn from their successes and failures. Three years ago, people were not aware of this disease. In Pakistan, 70 percent of the psychiatric patients belong to rural areas while 30 percent belong to urban areas. At present, there are only 300 psychiatrists in Pakistan. It means there is only one psychiatrist for 100,000 patients.

Even today, people suffering from mental illnesses are tied with trees and chained. There is a need to change the mindset. After 2020, psychological illness will get worse, he said, adding that in the physical illness, it is patient who suffers whereas in mental disorder or illness, whole family of the patient suffers. Diabetics and patients of heart diseases go under depression. In our society, if someone visits the psychiatrist's clinic, people consider him mad.

Wasi Nagi said this was the most useful seminar for the people to get awareness about this disease. When a person gets mentally ill, he cannot perform his duties properly. People rely more on beggars and “peers”. They should know that God is the one who gives everything.

Dr Muhammad Mujtaba said Mind organisation is a welfare department that is performing its duty to promote psychological health in Pakistan. This organisation consists of such people who are providing treatment facilities to the patients of psychological diseases. We are sure that we can minimise the problems of such patients through strong determination and hard work.

Participants of the seminar also asked questions from the experts. Dr Sumaira Bukhari said even today people feel reluctant to discuss about mental illness. These diseases affect physical and psychological abilities badly. Patients feel so scared while suffering from anxiety disorder.

Dr Rubina Aslam said in most cases, when patient comes with family, their family members say that “we have provided him/her with all facilities, we cannot understand what is his/her problem?” They really cannot understand that sometimes a patient needs attention not the things. We need to bring change to make people understand about minor things for the betterment of patient.

Dr Altaf Qadir said most of the patients can be treated at home without taking them to the hospital. There are different ways to treat each patient. Only the nature of the patient needs to be understood.

Dr Nabeel Ibaad said 6.7 million of population uses drugs. Sometimes, by leaving drugs, people suffer from psychological problems but they get recovered within 10 days. Useful things and measures were discussed in the seminar and experts gave satisfactory answers to the audience questions. - Sitara Jabeen Butt