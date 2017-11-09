‘Diversity and Peace Challenges to Social Discourse’ conference: Pakistani nation rejects extremism, says Jam Mehtab

KARACHI: The Pakistani nation rejects extremism and terrorism and all minorities have equal rights and freedom in the country. This was stated by the Sindh Minister for Education, Jam Mehtab Dahar, while addressing on Wednesday at the ‘Diversity and Peace: Challenges to Social Discourse’ conference. The two-day moot was organised by the Karachi University’s Faculty of Social Sciences at the campus.

Jam Mehtab said that the Pakistani nation has rejected extremism and terrorism and this conference gives a clear message to the world that there is no place of extremism in our society. “We must transform our society into a peaceful and tolerant one. All minorities have equal rights and freedom in the country, academicians and students have this responsibility of promoting the message of peace and soft image of Pakistan. We aim to promote peace through diversity,” the minister added.

He congratulated Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Qadri for organizing this conference to promote the message of peace and diversity while promoting the soft image of Pakistan in the world.

On the second day of the moot, various scholars and researchers presented their research papers. In his research paper on Nuclear Proliferation in South Asia, Syed Jazib Shamim from KU’s Department of History said that nuclear arms race in the Subcontinent was initiated by India having evil designs against Pakistan and to try to acquire regional supremacy.

Assistant Professor KU Department of Geography Dr. Salman Zubair and Assistant Professor of KU’s Computer Science Department Syed Asim Ali while presenting their papers said that public transport system is a serious but ignored social challenge of Karachi.

The city is hosting more than 20 million people and ranks seventh most populated city of the world yet the public transport sector of the city is facilitating more than 50 percent commuters.

Sharing their research, they said that results show that very few public buses of the city, transporting thousands of commuters were causing serious problems of overburden. The GIS based display of the results shows that these overcrowded vehicles pass through densely populated parts of the city with highest spatial efficiency value. Conversely, least crowded public transport vehicles run through peripheral parts of the city with less spatial efficiency.

They strongly recommended that a mass transit system is required to tackle the serious social challenges of transport system of Karachi.

KU’s Department of History Assistant Prof. Dr. Muhammad Moiz Khan and Maryum Urooj Khan while presenting their papers said that education is not only the process of acquiring information but it also ensures transfer of values. It enables us to develop acceptance which promotes harmony in one’s self. In the modern world, information is very easily accessible and sharing of one’s thoughts is not as much a challenge as it used to be. But unfortunately, the human race is becoming intolerant towards the practice of accepting differing perspectives. In this scenario, education can be used as a tool of teaching an individual ways of communicating his point of view in a nonviolent way which is a major requirement in this age of growing science and technology.

Director, Center for Excellence in Women Studies KU Prof.Dr. Nasreen Aslam Shah alongside Dr. Shagufta Nasreen said while presenting their papers that gender based violence is acknowledged as root to gender inequality. It is not only a violation of human rights but also an impediment to the development of a country. Societies prosper when there is a healthy, peaceful and developed environment for women and that is free from ignorance, harmful customs and traditions and an nvironment where women contribute their role in a society for its progress.

Director Pakistan Study Center Prof. Dr. Anwar Shaheen, while presenting her paper, said that Pakistan was proudly declared as an ideological state, created with an ideal to provide safe experimental ground for the Muslims of India to practice their religion and culture. The Quaid’s ideals have allowed freedom to all religious entities.

Dr. Muhammad Ali, Associate professor KU’s Department of Political Science, Dr. Arif Ali Khan and Tayyaba Tehseen said while presenting their research papers that women’s empowerment has been a major theme in Pakistan’s national development policies ever since the inception of the country. The constitution of Pakistan guarantees non-discrimination against women and advocates full participation of women in all spheres of national life.

Mehboob-ur-Rehman from the University of Peshawar said that FATA remained a neglected part of the region from British India. FATA came into spotlight in national and international debate when the US declared a global war on terror and Pakistan opted as frontline ally of the US in this war.

Dr. Syeda Sadia, G.C. Women University, while presenting her research paper said that educational institutes are backbone of any state. They play very important and basic role to develop good characters, harmony, tolerance, patience and class quality among generation.