BDS defuses five bombs near MUET entrance

SUKKUR: A bomb disposal squad (BDS) on Wednesday defused five bombs found near the entrance of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro.

The squad had rushed to defuse the bombs found on the roadside after being informed about them via a telephone call, squad officials said. Officials added that the bombs were first noticed at 7:30am, which is usually a time of heavy traffic with university buses en route their morning pick-and-drop rounds. According to the officials, the bombs were placed on a road which leads to the Indus Highway.

An office of the National Highway Authority and the Motorway Police is located near the area where the bombs were found. The BDS officials further said that the locally made bombs had been handed over to the Jamshoro police station. “The overall weight of the bombs was around 25 kgs,” said Ramzan Panhwar.