Thu November 09, 2017
National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
November 9, 2017

Marriyum lying on her master’s order: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurengzeb was telling lies on the order her master.

He alleged Wednesday that ex-PM Nawaz Sharif was being subjected to VIP accountability, as he could have been jailed merely on the basis of calibri font. Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, he said that the apex court had given its judgment on merit with caution.

He noted that the motorcade of 30 vehicles, accompanying Nawaz to the NAB court was like, as if a valima party was being attended. He alleged the government was conspiring to pitch the state institutions against one another. Fawad said that the assemblies should be dissolved in January or February next year and the general election be conducted in April.

