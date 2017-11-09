FIA sends letters to 100 Pakistanis who invested in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sent letters to over 100 influential Pakistanis who had invested in real estate business in Dubai.

The FIA officials gave this information to the Sub-Committee of Finance of National Assembly which met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal at the Parliament House.

The committee was told that cases of one hundred Pakistani citizens were being investigated by the FIA to trace the money trail of these persons who bought property in Dubai. During the meeting, FIA also pledged to share the lists of these persons with FBR, NAB and other organisations.

The FIA officials said only a few of these 100 influential Pakistanis had responded to the letters written to them by the FIA therefore there was a need to cooperate among all other departments to further initiate probe against them.

The meeting of the sub-committee was attended by Asad Umar and Isphanyar M Bhandara besides representatives from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other officials. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) representatives told the meeting that they had been writing to officials in Dubai to provide the details of those Pakistanis who invested in property but so far failed to receive any response from them.

MNA Asad Umar took notice of lack of interest by all the investigating agencies of Pakistan to take action against those who purchased properties in Dubai and did not inform the State Bank of Pakistan. He suggested that the prime minister himself should write letter to the UAE government in this regard and seek the details for further action against those Pakistanis. He said that NAB should be given free hand to take the matter as FBR and FIA had so far failed to take any action against those Pakistanis who indulged in money laundering and purchased property in Dubai.