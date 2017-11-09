Petitions allowed against increase in school fee

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday allowed writ petitions filed against high increase in annual promotion, tuition and transport fees in the private educational institutions of the province.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ijaz Anwar Khan also allowed another writ petition, seeking establishment of a regulatory authority for private educational institutions.

The bench allowed the writ petitions after hearing arguments from counsels for the petitioners, law officers representing the provincial government and legal advisor of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar.

The bench in a short order allowed the petitions, while detailed judgment would be issued in a few days.

The first writ petition was filed by the Peshawar Bar Association (PBA) through its president Fazle Wahid and lawyer Zulfiqar Khalil Khan. It was against high increase in promotion and tuition fee, security fee, transport fee in three-month summer vacation and lack of facilities to students including libraries and playgrounds in private educational institutions.

The petitioner also sought direction for the government to impart education free of cost. He said as under Article 25-A of Constitution, it was the responsibility of the state to provide free education to the citizens.

A team of lawyers including Zulfiqar Khalil Khan, Abbas Khan Sangeen and Fazal Shah Mohmand appeared in the petition. The second writ petition was filed by a lawyer Zahidullah Zahid. He had sought establishment of authority to regulate the affairs of private educational institutions.

The additional advocate general informed the court that the provincial government had recently passed a law to set up a regulatory authority.

During the course of hearing, PBA lawyer Abbas Khan Sangeen informed the bench that private educational institutions had started fleecing the parents as private schools had increased promotion and tuition fees.

The lawyer also pointed out that the private schools were also collecting fee for summer vacations. He said the parents were also charged for transportation during vacations.

He added that after the Army Public School carnage, the private schools had started collecting Rs300 to Rs600 per month from students in the name of security. He said that in fact only one security guard armed with an old gun was hired for security.

The lawyer informed the bench that government functionaries including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser owned Quaid-e-Azam School System, Minister for Higher Education Mushtaq Ghani owned Pine Hills School System and the Jamaat-e-Islami owned Qurtaba School System.

The lawyer submitted that private schools were exploiting their teachers as the owners were influential and used connections to avoid paying minimum wage to the staff members in accordance with the Minimum Wage Act.

He pointed out loopholes in the proposed regulatory authority for the private educational institutions.