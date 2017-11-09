tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A retired Executive Engineer (XEN) of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Mushtaq Ahmed, passed away here on Wednesday at the age of 80.
The funeral procession was taken out at 8 pm from the family residence, located at Mohallah Naqeeban, inside Aasia Gate.
Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Darul Uloom Sarhad and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard outside Ganj. A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased. He is survived by a widow, three daughters and a son.The deceased was brother of Professor Shamshad Ahmed, a noted academician and a former vice-principal of the historic Edwardes College Peshawar, and Imtiaz Ahmed. He was father of Mahd Hasnain, IT and Database Administrator at Tourism Corporation KP.
