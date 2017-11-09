Ties with Iran

After the recent border tensions between Pakistan and Iran, progress had been slow in terms of developing mutual trust again. Iran has been protesting what it sees as cross-border attacks from Pakistani soil, the last of which occurred in July. It was in April, however, that Iran threatened to invade Pakistani soil to hit anti-Iran terrorist groups that are – according to Iran – based across the border. The threat was not likely to be real, but it did signal a worsening of our regional relationships. The visit of General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Iran this week seemed to be an attempt to ease some of these tensions – and it seems to have been successful in that. One of the key agreements reached was a pledge to restrict the ease with which militant groups can cross the borders. The COAS met Iran’s top civil and military officials during his three-day visit and declared the Iran-Pakistan border to be a ‘border of peace.’ The long visit suggests that Pakistan wants to expand its military and defence cooperation with Iran.

Pakistan’s need to develop strong relationships with its neighbors is obvious. Both its economic and security imperatives in the short and long terms require the cooperation of Iran, Afghanistan and India. Out of these three, it is Iran that has retained the strongest relationship with Pakistan. It is good to note that this friendship is receiving the requisite attention from our side. This is the first visit to Iran by a Pakistani army chief in over two decades, which is a symbolic marker and sets out the priorities of our state. The decision to go to Iran at a time when it is engaged in a proxy war with Saudi Arabia in the Middle East is itself significant. The Iran-Pakistan border is likely to need the deployment of more troops, with the relatively isolated border considered a hub for unsavoury groups. Stabilising this border is an important task but there are questions over whether either country is willing to provide the measures required. Pakistani remains more concerned on the porous Afghan border while Iran remains engaged in the fight against Isis. The situation in Afghanistan remains a key concern for both countries. Another key success that has come out of it is to secure a statement from Iran in support of Kashmir. Pakistan has mostly appeared isolated when taking up the plight of the Kashmiri people and this is a step in the right direction. Iran is likely to have also brought up the issue of the long-standing Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline as well as offered to sell electricity to ease Pakistan’s power crisis – but this is a story that has long become stale. The conversation has never been serious enough, which is partly why Iran had recently warned that it would be seeking damages for the non-implementation of the deal. Recent reports indicated that sanctions on Iran would mean Pakistan could not go ahead – but there might be more progress on this in the coming future. The visit encouragingly signals a strong intention on the part of the Pakistani state to pursue better relations with Iran.