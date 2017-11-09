The verdict

The twin legal setbacks suffered by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the Supreme Court rejected his review petitions against his disqualification on Tuesday and the accountability court followed the day after by indicting him in three separate references filed by the National Accountability Bureau do not come as much of a surprise. It was always going to be a long shot to expect the same Supreme Court which had convicted Nawaz to overturn its own decision. In keeping with what has been seen by observers and analysts as a harsh tone in the Panama case, the apex court was again scathing in its dismissal of the petitions, while also saying no new evidence was presented in the review petitions. Some of the arguments raised by Nawaz, such as questioning the appointment of a monitoring judge for the cases being heard by the accountability court were dismissed out of hand. Neutral observers who were otherwise in favour of the Panama case verdict have been questioning the propriety of naming a Supreme Court judge who has already ruled against the former prime minister to overlook these cases. Nawaz has said that a fair trial is impossible in such circumstances. In reaction to the dismissal of his review petitions, Nawaz sounded the same note, saying the words used in the verdict would become part of a ‘dark chapter’ in our history. The Supreme Court, on the other hand, has pointed out that just occupying the office of the prime minister does not mean Nawaz Sharif should be judged by a lower standard and that the undeclared salary he drew in the UAE necessitated the final verdict.

Meanwhile, the accountability court while indicting Nawaz has rejected his plea that the three references filed against him by NAB be folded into one case so that it can be efficiently heard within the six-month deadline set by the Supreme Court. The court has said that the three cases will be heard concurrently so that the deadline is not missed. We can only hope that an attempt to speed up the process of justice will not lead to any failure in delivering it. This of course has been a concern raised periodically in the past each time the question of fast forwarding the inherently complex process of trial and hearing is brought up. After his indictment, Nawaz pointed out that the judges held a grudge against him. This is a similar tack to the one Nawaz has taken before. While he follows the verdicts given by the courts, he is continuing to make the case that he is being railroaded.

It seems the hope within the party is that, while Nawaz Sharif may not prevail in the courts, he will be able to keep his supporters on the PML-N’s side in the run-up to the next elections. What Nawaz is doing is to convince the public that the trials against him are political rather than legal in nature. Interestingly, in a separate hearing in the Jehangir Tareen case on Tuesday, a different bench of the Supreme Court mentioned that insider trading – one of the many charges against Tareen – did not have to be clarified on his nomination papers and that every illegal act does not necessarily make a person dishonest. As the cases against members of both the PML-N and the PTI continue, all eyes will now be on the way they are heard and adjudicated to ensure they are dealt with fairly and scrupulously.