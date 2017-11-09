Everywhere we look

When we talk about corruption, we usually point finger at politicians, bureaucrats and other prominent figures of the country. What we ignore is the fact that corruption exists on different level from person to person. It is practiced in every society. It depends on the size of opportunity one avails. There are many examples of corruption that can be observed in our daily lives.

A greengrocer sells rotten vegetable for a few rupees or a farmer irrigates vegetables with sewerage water. A motor mechanic installs low quality spare parts and charges the price equal to genuine parts. A milkman uses water in milk and other chemicals to make it thick. These are the few shades of corruption. We should first correct ourselves and be honest in our dealings. This is the only way to make the country corruption-free.

Muhammad Ishaq (Rawalpindi)