No holiday

November 9 used to be a public holiday on account of Iqbal Day until 2015 when the federal government cancelled the holiday. Previously, on this day, the entire nation would pay tribute to this great personality. Scholars and other eminent personalities would discuss Allama Iqbal’s literary work. This was only possible because of a public holiday which made it easier to hold celebrations at the government level.

However, two years back, the government cancelled the holiday. Now November 9 has become an ordinary working day. No nation-wide celebrations have been held for the last couple of years. As a result, the nation is forgetting the contributions of this great poet. The government must announce a public holiday on Iqbal Day so that all institutions are encouraged to celebrate this day.

Ahmed Noman (Islamabad)