Thu November 09, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2017

No street lights

The majority of commercial and residential areas in Karachi are reeling under the darkness due to lack of street lights. This pitch-black darkness has also lead to several accidents as well. The condition of roads in our city is already bad. There are lot of open sewers and with no lights any false move will put a person in a dicey situation.

Street lights play an important role in public safety of any area and ensures the attractiveness of the city. Street crimes, including snatching and kidnapping, are also on the rise. The concerned authorities are requested to take immediate action and alleviate the sufferings of residents of Karachi.

M Shayan Asad (Karachi)

