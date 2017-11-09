Deadly smog

Smog has disturbed the everyday life of people of Punjab. Residents are not able to breathe fresh air. This smog is highly dangerous for one’s health. There are poisonous particles and gases in this smog that can cause serious diseases, including lungs infection, eyes infection and lungs cancer. According to the experts if a person works outside and he breathes this polluted air, it means he has smoked about 50 cigarettes in a day. This problem is not limited to Punjab. The thick blanket of smog has also engulfed Delhi. The Delhi government has shut down schools to save children from this poisonous gas. The Punjab government has also decided to change school timings.

There are many reasons behind this air pollution and the authorities need to sit down and figure out what should be done to deal with the situation. Farmers burning leftover crop is said to be the primary cause of air pollution. Car emissions and industrial dust also contribute to air pollution. Smog should not be taken lightly. People in Punjab must wear masks and glasses in order to be safe from this pollution.

Riaz Ahmed (Lahore)