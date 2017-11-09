Transportation system

Peshawar is the hub of business activities for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hundreds of thousands of vehicle move on the roads of the city on a daily basis. Due to a large number of automobile, sometime the traffic gets jammed. Under such circumstances, it was a good initiative of the KP government to launch the metro service in Peshawar. While it is a positive step, residents are facing problems because of the ongoing construction work.

The construction is taking place on multiple sites and on both side of the roads, which is creating further congestion on the roads. The dust is spreading all over the city, multiplying the effect of smog in the city. In my opinion, it is better to start construction from one side and then proceed further. The provincial government should follow a proper and effective plan.

Asad Ullah Taimur (Peshawar)