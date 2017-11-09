Just for laughs?

In a recent rival video, a young boy, Kamlesh, from India can be seen giving an interview. The teenager has become an internet sensation. He is the new ‘meme’ on Facebook and Twitter. The background story of the boy is that he ran away from his home and is now living on streets. He is a drug addict and spends the majority of his income on drugs. It is a shame that instead of understanding the problem of the boy, people are making fun of him.

His video is being shared on social networking sites for a few laughs. The fact that he chooses drug over his mother highlights the sad state of drug addicts. They are mere puppets and their strings are being pulled by their master – drugs. That the boy spends his daily wage on solution – a type of drug – instead of food is alarming. We should be ashamed of ourselves for ignoring this serious problem which has destroyed the lives of so many children. The need of the hour is to do something for the betterment of these young addicts.

Maryam Asif (Karachi)