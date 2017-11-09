Iqbal Day

Today the nation marks the 140th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Allama Iqbal, the poet of the east and the great thinker, gave a new and fresh direction to the struggle of Muslims by giving them the idea of a separate state. Unfortunately, he died before the independence and couldn’t see his dream turning into reality.

He dreamt of a land where peace would reign supreme. He dreamt of a prosperous, progressive and an egalitarian society where the inhabitants would respect and value the rights of others. But unfortunately we failed to live up to the expectations of our benefactors. The history of Pakistan is full with frequent military takeovers and political upheavals. It is time we followed the teachings of our great poet and steer the nation towards progress and prosperity.

Muhammad Fayyaz (Mianwali)