How not to govern

My house is in a terrible condition. The roof leaks and the electric system is outdated, resulting in frequent breakdowns. In addition, the plumbing is in a state of disrepair and the pipes are all rusted. The water supply is contaminated. To top all this, my family members are lazy and do nothing to improve matters. Fortunately in my family, I have an expert mason, an excellent electrician and a highly qualified and experienced plumber. However, I have never thought of handing my house over to these gentlemen to set everything right. Whenever there is an urgent need, I will hire these people to do the necessary jobs while retaining ownership of the house.

Like my house, our country suffers from many faults. Some people never get tired of suggesting that the government of the country be handed over to technocrats who could set everything right and then hand it back to the people. I do not understand why such people are not satisfied by suggesting that the best available technocrats be hired to advise the government about actions that must be taken to correct all the faults. So why do we need a technocratic government?

Brig (r) Naeem Khawaja (Lahore)